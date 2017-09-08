Premiership: Harlequins v Gloucester (15:00)

Mike Brown will become Harlequins' record appearance maker.

Aviva Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday 9 September Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Full-back Mike Brown will break Nick Easter's club record when he makes his 282nd appearance for Harlequins.

Joe Gray, Kyle Sinckler, George Merrick and Demetri Catrakilis all come in, while new arrival Renaldo Bothma broke his arm in Monday's A League game.

Gloucester head coach Johan Ackermann gives a full debut to his son Ruan, who came on in their victory over Exeter.

Josh Hohneck and Freddie Clarke also come into the pack, while Matt Scott starts in midfield at outside centre.

Aside from Bothma, Quins have further injury problems, with Rob Buchanan (shoulder) and Francis Saili (arm) both out.

James Chisholm, Ross Chisholm, Charlie Matthews, Alofa Alofa and Aaron Morris should all be available within a month.

Harlequins: Brown; Yarde, Marchant, Roberts, Walker; Catrakilis, Care; Marler, Gray, Sinckler; Merrick, Horwill (capt); Robshaw, Ward, Clifford.

Replacements: Elia, Lambert, Collier, Glynn, Luamanu, Lewis, Smith, Stanley.

Gloucester: Woodward; Thorley, Scott, Symons, Purdy; Burns, Heinz (capt); Hohneck, Hibbard, Balmain, Savage, Thrush, Ackermann, Ludlow, Clarke.

Replacements: Matu'u, Rapava Ruskin, Afoa, Slater, Rowan, Vellacott, Twelvetrees, Sharples.