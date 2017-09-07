Premiership: Sale Sharks v Newcastle Falcons

Cameron Neild celebrated his 22nd birthday on Thursday and starts at hooker against Newcastle

Aviva Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 8 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Newcastle, online and the BBC Sport app and on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks have made five changes to the starting XV, with four of them coming in the pack.

Cameron Neild, Alexandru Tarus, Andrei Ostrikov, and Tom Curry come into the forwards while Mark Jennings is named at centre.

Newcastle make a front-row change with hooker Kyle Cooper ruled out by a shoulder injury so Scotland international Scott Lawson comes in.

Fellow hooker Santiago Socino is named on the bench as cover.

Sale: Haley; Solomona, Addison (c), Jennings, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Neild, Tarus, Ostrikov, Beaumont, Ross, T. Curry, Strauss

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, John, Nott, B. Curry, Ioane, Cliff, James

Newcastle: Hammersley; Tait, Harris, Josh Matavesi, Agulla; Hodgson, Takulua; Vickers, Lawson, Welsh, Green, Witty, M. Wilson, Welch (c), Chick

Replacements: S. Socino, Mavinga, Davison, Cavubati, Latu, Stuart, JP. Socino, Goneva