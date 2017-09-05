Ben John: Ospreys centre cited for foul play

Media playback is not supported on this device Scrum V Pro14 highlights: Ospreys 22-13 Zebre

Ospreys' Ben John faces a possible ban after being cited for foul play in Saturday's 22-13 win over Zebre.

The centre, 26, was sent to the sin bin after 13 minutes of the Pro14 opener at Liberty Stadium for a dangerous challenge in the air on Matteo Minozzi.

John has been cited under Law 10.4 (e) for tackling an opponent whose feet are off the ground, an offence which typically carries a ban of 2-10 weeks.

The hearing will be held in Dublin on Wednesday, 6 September.