Nicolas De Battista: Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver praises captain

Nicolas De Battista (right) with Alan Paver's fellow coach Gavin Cattle

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver says his squad were "over the moon" with the decision to make centre Nicolas De Battista the club's captain.

The Argentine, 26, joined in June 2016 and led the Championship side in their 29-28 defeat by Ealing on Saturday.

"He's been a fabulous addition to this side," Paver told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"He was a man looking for an opportunity - he came to England and bedded in well, and he's really leading from the front."

De Battista, who has represented his country at under-19 and under-20 level, was recommended to the Cornish club by former player Alberto Di Bernardo.

"His work-rate, commitment and physicality is something to be admired and the guys were over the moon when he was named as captain this week," said Paver.