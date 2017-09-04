Elliot Daly: Wasps extend contract of England international

Elliot Daly started every Test for the British and Irish Lions in their drawn series with New Zealand this summer

England back Elliot Daly has extended his contract with Wasps.

The 24-year-old, who has 13 England caps, has made 157 appearances for the club since graduating from the academy.

"The great thing about this squad is that many of us have grown up together," Daly told the club website.

"A number of Wasps players who were given a chance as youngsters have gone on to earn international opportunities and hopefully there will be more to come who can enjoy that experience."

Wasps have not announced the length of Daly's new contact, although he had a year to run on his current deal.

Daly, who made his Wasps debut in 2010, has represented England at every age level and made his full international debut in 2016 against Ireland in the Six Nations.

He was also part of the British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand in the summer, playing in all three Tests.

Wasps' director of rugby, Dai Young, said: "Despite his relatively young years, he already has a wealth of experience.

"He has consistently been one of our standout players over recent seasons and has seized every opportunity that has come his way on the back of those performances.

"I was also pleased that Elliot committed to the club with a season still to run on his current contract.

"We're not daft, we know a player of his class would have topped a number of clubs' lists when January came round, but Elliot believes in the potential of our squad and is happy that this is a place where he will continue to produce his best rugby."