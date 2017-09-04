BBC Sport - Wales women's rugby boss Caroline Spanton seeks balance in approach
Spanton seeks balance for Wales' women
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Welsh Rugby Union women's rugby manager Caroline Spanton says the demand for Sevens and the 15-a-side game must be met.
Spanton was speaking on Scrum V alongside Wales player Sioned Harries, who reflected on the recent World Cup.
