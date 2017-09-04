BBC Sport - Wales women's rugby boss Caroline Spanton seeks balance in approach

Spanton seeks balance for Wales' women

Welsh Rugby Union women's rugby manager Caroline Spanton says the demand for Sevens and the 15-a-side game must be met.

Spanton was speaking on Scrum V alongside Wales player Sioned Harries, who reflected on the recent World Cup.

Top videos

Video

Spanton seeks balance for Wales' women

Video

Highlights: Patel & Taylor double act sets up Notts win

Video

Ouch! When trophy presentations go wrong...

Video

Strachan: We've dragged ourselves out a bad place

Video

Big-game experience key against Czechs - O'Neill

Video

It's a dream come true - Woodburn

Video

Scrum V highlights: Scarlets 57-10 Southern Kings

Video

Scrum V highlights: Dragons 16-39 Leinster

Video

NI skipper Davis wary of Czech threat in Belfast

Video

'They've waited so long' - Notts seal T20 Blast win

Video

Christian smashes 'searing' six as Notts post big total

Video

Woakes claims Wessels scalp as Bears start well

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Golf Lesson
Men's Football College & Women's Football College

Football Training Open Day

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired