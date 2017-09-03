BBC Sport - Pro14: Scrum V explains the new two-conference format
Scrum V explains the new Pro14 format
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Scrum V's Catrin Heledd explains how the new two-conference and expanded Pro14 format works.
The tournament, involving teams from Wales, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and Italy, got underway on the opening weekend of September, 2017.
