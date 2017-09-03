BBC Sport - Pro14: Ex-South Africa full-back Thinus Delport says newcomers will improve
South African teams will improve - Delport
- From the section Welsh Rugby
Former South Africa full-back Thinus Delport says the Pro14's newcomers Southern Kings and Cheetahs will improve.
Reigning champions Scarlets hammered Kings while Cheetahs come unstuck at Ulster, with the South African teams conceding a combined total of 14 tries.
