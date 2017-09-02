WRU National League results

02 September, 2017

Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership

Also see details from the British & Irish Cup

Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup

Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl

Swalec Championship

View full Swalec Championship details

British & Irish Cup

View full details

Division 1 East

View full Division 1 East details

Division 1 East Central

View full Division 1 East Central details

Division 1 North

View full Division 1 North details

Division 1 West

View full Division 1 West details

Division 1 West Central

View full Division 1 West Central details

TWO EAST

Abercarn 3 - 19 Ynysddu

Blackwood 17 - 25 Hartridge

Caerphilly 40 - 35 Garndiffaith

Pill Harriers 17 - 19 Cwmbran

Senghenydd 44 - 7 Nantyglo

Talywain 15 - 15 Caldicot

TWO EAST CENTRAL

Abercynon 20 - 14 Cambrian Welfare

Cilfynydd 27 - 19 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd

Llanishen 19 - 23 Gilfach Goch

Llantwit Fardre 22 - 27 Barry

Penarth 10 - 39 Aberdare

St Peters 32 - 34 Cardiff Quins

TWO NORTH

Bangor 21 - 17 Newtown

Llangollen 6 - 11 Abergele

Rhyl 5 - 45 Shotton Steel

Welshpool 0 - 78 CR Dinbich

Wrexham P - P Harlech

TWO WEST

Carmarthen Athletic 27 - 11 Amman United

Llanybydder P - P Mumbles

Loughor 10 - 17 Pontarddulais

Pontyberem 10 - 48 Whitland

St Clears P - P Fishguard & Goodwick

Yr Hendy 36 - 17 Tumble

TWO WEST CENTRAL

Cwmgors 11 - 13 Nantymoel

Morriston 10 - 20 Maesteg Celtic

Nantyffyllon 27 - 25 Brynamman

Pencoed 25 - 24 Builth Wells

Taibach 37 - 7 Penlan

Ystradgynlais 27 - 7 Cwmavon

THREE EAST A

Abergavenny 13 - 32 Newport HSOB

Fleur De Lys 16 - 15 Monmouth

Machen 27 - 10 Chepstow

Oakdale 34 - 10 Tredegar Ironsides

RTB Ebbw Vale 7 - 20 Abertysswg

Usk 27 - 10 Blackwood Stars

THREE EAST CENTRAL A

Abercwmboi P - P Cefn Coed

Fairwater 15 - 35 Pontyclun

Gwernyfed 19 - 23 Old Illtydians

Pentyrch 30 - 18 Llandaff

Taffs Well 29 - 17 Llandaff North

Treharris 17 - 30 Penygraig

THREE NORTH

CR Dinbach II 22 - 8 Benllech

Holyhead 63 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog

Mold II 13 - 29 Menai Bridge

Nant Conwy II 22 - 15 Machynlleth

Pwllheli II 48 - 0 Flint

THREE WEST A

Aberaeron 76 - 5 St Davids

Cardigan 22 - 12 Pembroke Dock Quins

Llangwm 23 - 43 Tregaron

Milford Haven 31 - 31 Laugharne

Pembroke 60 - 19 Neyland

THREE WEST CENTRAL A

Aberavon Green Stars 7 - 29 Bridgend Sports

Abercrave 35 - 3 Briton Ferry

Birchgrove 17 - 14 Bryncoch

Neath Athletic 5 - 76 Porthcawl

Pontycymmer 16 - 25 Glais

Pyle 17 - 14 Swansea Uplands

THREE EAST B

Aberbargoed 41 - 31 Rogerstone

Brynithel 6 - 45 Deri

Llanhilleth 5 - 34 Markham

New Tredegar 32 - 38 Rhymney

St Julians HSOB 12 - 32 Hafodyrynys

THREE EAST CENTRAL B

Ferndale 10 - 17 Hirwaun

Llantwit Major 20 - 13 Old Penarthians

Tonyrefail 20 - 19 Canton

Treherbert 20 - 6 Caerau Ely

Wattstown 7 - 19 Cowbridge

Ynysowen 24 - 24 Tylorstown

THREE WEST B

Betws 3 - 18 Llandybie

Burry Port 83 - 5 Penygroes

Bynea 27 - 21 Penybanc

Lampeter Town 53 - 13 New Dock Stars

Nantgaredig 55 - 3 Llangadog

THREE WEST CENTRAL B

Alltwen P - P Ogmore Vale

Banwen 25 - 27 Vardre

Cefn Cribbwr 59 - 12 Pontrhydyfen

Crynant 12 - 34 Baglan

Glyncorrwg 15 - 11 Rhigos

Tonmawr 25 - 18 Bryncethin

THREE EAST C

Crumlin 13 - 32 Trefil

Tredegar 11 - 12 New Panteg

West Mon 18 - 12 Trinant

Whiteheads 43 - 9 Crickhowell

THREE EAST CENTRAL C

Cardiff Saracens 6 - 32 Llanrumney

Cathays P - P Brackla

Glyncoch 9 - 3 St Albans

Llandrindod Wells P - P Sully View

THREE WEST CENTRAL C

Cwmgwrach 14 - 36 Ferryside

Cwmllynfell 28 - 11 Pontardawe

Furnace United 55 - 35 Cwmtwrch

Pontyates P - P Cefneithin

South Gower 20 - 20 Panyffynnon

Tonna 51 - 10 Fall Bay

THREE EAST D

Abersychan Alexanders 38 - 29 Cwmcarn United

Bettws 10 - 29 Pontllanfraith

Hollybush 69 - 0 Girling

Old Tylerian 19 - 26 Tref y Clawdd

Rhayader P - P Cefn Fforest

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby

Rugbytots North East Kent
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired