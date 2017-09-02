Women's Anglo-French tournament under consideration

New Zealand beat England - who were the defending champions - in the Women's World Cup final in August

English and French officials have begun talks over the future of women's rugby, with an Anglo-French club competition one idea under consideration.

The Women's Rugby World Cup received record levels of interest in both countries with millions watching on TV.

It is understood a tournament for clubs in England and France has been talked about informally by the Rugby Football Union and their French counterparts.

The RFU's new women's league, Tyrrells Premier 15s, starts in September.

While discussions between the two unions are very much at an embryonic stage, there is a will from the governing bodies to capitalise on the interest generated by the World Cup.

Following England's defeat by New Zealand in the final, Red Roses fly-half Katy McLean urged for the "landscape to change" in the women's game.

"We are looking at all sorts of options and ideas to grow the women's game," an RFU spokeswoman told the BBC.

"There's nothing concrete or formal to say about any of the ideas yet."

England beat France in the semi-finals of the recent Women's Rugby World Cup before losing to New Zealand in a thrilling final.

