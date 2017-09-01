Ulster notch six tries as they hold off South African Pro14 newcomers the Cheetahs in a thrilling season opener.

Tries from Clayton Blommetjies and Makazole Mapimpi gave the Cheetahs a 14-8 lead but after Tommy Bowe's earlier try, touchdowns from Alan O'Connor, Stuart McCloskey, Charles Piutau, Louis Ludik and Peter Nelson saw Ulster win 42-19.