BBC Sport - Highlights: Six-try Ulster beat Pro14 newcomers Cheetahs in thrilling opener

Highlights: Ulster beat Cheetahs in thrilling opener

Ulster notch six tries as they hold off South African Pro14 newcomers the Cheetahs in a thrilling season opener.

Tries from Clayton Blommetjies and Makazole Mapimpi gave the Cheetahs a 14-8 lead but after Tommy Bowe's earlier try, touchdowns from Alan O'Connor, Stuart McCloskey, Charles Piutau, Louis Ludik and Peter Nelson saw Ulster win 42-19.

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Ulster beat Cheetahs in thrilling opener

Video

'Massive' Priest shots set up Western Storm win

Video

When you drop a catch and it goes for six...

Video

Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Video

Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half

Audio

Lewis Hamilton's poem for Diana - England's Rose

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Andy Carroll chase caught on video

  • From the section News
Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired