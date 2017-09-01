BBC Sport - Jean Deysel delighted by Ulster display in win over Cheetahs
Deysel delighted by Ulster performance
Rugby Union
Ulster's new flanker Jean Deysel is delighted by the team's performance as they defeat Pro14 new boys the Cheetahs 42-19 in the season opener at Kingspan Stadium.
Chris Henry, captain on the night, says Ulster won't get carried away by the win while Cheetahs captain Niell Jordaan says that his team enjoyed the occasion despite their defeat.
