BBC Sport - Jean Deysel delighted by Ulster display in win over Cheetahs

Deysel delighted by Ulster performance

Ulster's new flanker Jean Deysel is delighted by the team's performance as they defeat Pro14 new boys the Cheetahs 42-19 in the season opener at Kingspan Stadium.

Chris Henry, captain on the night, says Ulster won't get carried away by the win while Cheetahs captain Niell Jordaan says that his team enjoyed the occasion despite their defeat.

Top videos

Video

Deysel delighted by Ulster performance

Video

'Massive' Priest shots set up Western Storm win

Video

When you drop a catch and it goes for six...

Video

Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Video

Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Andy Carroll chase caught on video

  • From the section News
Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

McGrail takes world bronze after losing semi

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired