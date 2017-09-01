Keelan Giles: Teenage wing signs Ospreys contact extension

Keelan Giles joined the Wales squad in 2016, but remains uncappped

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles has signed a new three-year contract.

The 19-year-old scored 14 tries in 19 games last season, a tally bettered only once in Ospreys history, by Tommy Bowe in 2009-10.

Having impressed with Wales' Under-20s, Giles has been called up to the national senior squad but is still awaiting his first cap.

"If you'd asked me this time last year I could never have imagined it would have gone like it did," said Giles.

Tipuric starts for Ospreys v Zebre on Saturday

"My ambition last summer was to simply make a mark in training and hopefully do enough to get some Anglo Welsh game time maybe.

"It's been brilliant, but I know that I can't start thinking I've made it.

"There's a lot of work still ahead of me to make sure my development last season isn't wasted, but I know I'm in the best environment to make sure I reach my full potential."