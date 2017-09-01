BBC Sport - Rory Best keen to prolong career beyond this season after returning to Ulster captainacy
Best keen to play on beyond this season
- From the section Rugby Union
Rory Best says he is keen to prolong his career beyond this season although it is the final year of his current Ulster contract.
Ireland skipper Best, 35, has been re-appointed to the Ulster captaincy this season after stepping away from the role for a year.
"I don't see any reason why I couldn't keep playing on," Best told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired