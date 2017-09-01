BBC Sport - Rory Best keen to prolong career beyond this season after returning to Ulster captainacy

Best keen to play on beyond this season

Rory Best says he is keen to prolong his career beyond this season although it is the final year of his current Ulster contract.

Ireland skipper Best, 35, has been re-appointed to the Ulster captaincy this season after stepping away from the role for a year.

"I don't see any reason why I couldn't keep playing on," Best told BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

Top videos

Video

Best keen to play on beyond this season

Video

When you drop a catch and it goes for six...

Video

Shrubsole 'shot of the day' seals Storm win

Video

Billericay's Robinson scores wonder goal from own half

Video

Republic boss O'Neill says Georgia 'underrated'

Video

What went wrong for Arsenal in the transfer window?

Video

Andy Carroll chase caught on video

  • From the section News
Video

Your deadline day gifs that keep on giving...

Video

Who were the transfer window winners & losers?

Video

Bizarre unveilings, huge fees & mysterious absences...

Video

'Wenger, I love you but you got to go, bro!'

Video

McGrail takes world bronze after losing semi

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Scrum V visits Pro14 new boys Southern Kings

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired