Scrum V's cameras popped down to Newcastle Emlyn rugby club in the Scarlets region to ask the players of the junior section some important questions about the game.

Which is the best region, who are their favourite players and if they'll ever play for Wales? You're guaranteed to smile!

Scrum V Highlights, live from Newcastle Emlyn with Ross Harries, Jonathan Davies, Thinus Delport and Scarlets captain Ken Owens. BBC Two Wales, 18:00 BST, Sunday, 3 September