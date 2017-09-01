Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre (Sat)

Justin Tipuric in action for Ospreys
Justin Tipuric made his debut for Wales in 2011 against Argentina
Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre
Date: Saturday, September 2 Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 14:30 BST
Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

British and Irish Lions flanker Justin Tipuric starts for Ospreys in their opening Pro14 match of the season against Zebre.

The region's other Lions tourists - Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb and Alun Wyn Jones - will not return until late September.

James Hook starts at fly-half after his return to the region after six years.

The match will also see prop Paul James equal Duncan Jones' appearance record of 223 games - 14 years after he first played for Ospreys.

Wales international fly-half Sam Davies is named on the bench after recovering from a groin injury suffered on the summer tour of New Zealand and Samoa.

More to follow.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Ben John, Cory Allen, Jeff Hassler; James Hook, Tom Habberfield (Capt); Paul James, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Rory Thornton, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Sam Davies, Kieron Fonotia.

Zebre: TBC

Referee: Quinten Immelman (South Africa)

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired