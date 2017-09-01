Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre (Sat)

Justin Tipuric made his debut for Wales in 2011 against Argentina

Pro14: Ospreys v Zebre Date: Saturday, September 2 Venue: Liberty Stadium, Swansea Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

British and Irish Lions flanker Justin Tipuric starts for Ospreys in their opening Pro14 match of the season against Zebre.

The region's other Lions tourists - Dan Biggar, Rhys Webb and Alun Wyn Jones - will not return until late September.

James Hook starts at fly-half after his return to the region after six years.

The match will also see prop Paul James equal Duncan Jones' appearance record of 223 games - 14 years after he first played for Ospreys.

Wales international fly-half Sam Davies is named on the bench after recovering from a groin injury suffered on the summer tour of New Zealand and Samoa.

More to follow.

Ospreys: Dan Evans; Keelan Giles, Ben John, Cory Allen, Jeff Hassler; James Hook, Tom Habberfield (Capt); Paul James, Sam Parry, Ma'afu Fia, Bradley Davies, Rory Thornton, Olly Cracknell, Justin Tipuric, Dan Baker.

Replacements: Scott Otten, Nicky Smith, Rhodri Jones, Lloyd Ashley, James King, Reuben Morgan-Williams, Sam Davies, Kieron Fonotia.

Zebre: TBC

Referee: Quinten Immelman (South Africa)