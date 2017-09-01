Eifion Lewis-Roberts: Sale Sharks prop retires following knee injury

Eifion Lewis Roberts, who weighed in at 20 stone, was nicknamed The Fridge for his destructive ball carrying

Sale Sharks prop Eifion Lewis-Roberts has announced his retirement because of a knee injury.

The 36-year-old, capped once by Wales, picked up the problem against Bristol in October.

"It's sad that I have had to admit defeat to this knee injury," the forward, who will become a club ambassador, told Sale's website.

"I was enjoying my rugby as I always did in the game at Bristol and I made a tackle which caused the damage."

Lewis-Roberts initially joined the Sharks in 2005 from Clwb Rygbi Rhuthun and made his debut during the Premiership-winning season of 2006.

His Wales cap came against Canada in 2008 and he also spent 12 months playing for Toulon under Philippe Saint-Andre in 2012-2103 before returning to Sharks.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said: "What a great servant Eifion has been for the club. He will be remembered for the 100% effort he put in each and every game."