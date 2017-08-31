Pro14: Munster v Treviso (Fri)

Sean O'Connor played for Ireland at the 2016 World Under-20 Championship

Guinness Pro14: Munster v Benetton Treviso Date: Friday, 1 September Venue: Irish Independent Park, Cork Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Latest score and result on BBC Sport website

Munster academy flanker Sean O'Connor will make his first start in the Pro14 against Treviso on Friday night.

The 21-year-old academy player's inclusion and the return of full-back Andrew Conway are the two changes made from the pre-season win over Worcester.

Loose-head Liam O'Connor is the second academy player to make his first start after some impressive performances in warm-up games.

Former Ulster centre Chris Farrell also makes his competitive debut in Cork.

Long term injury absentee Mike Sherry is named among the replacements.

If he comes on, the 29-year-old hooker will play his first competitive game since May 2016.

Fellow replacements James Hart (scrum-half) and Ciaran Parker (tight-head) are in line for Pro14 debuts.

Irish-born Italy international Ian McKinley is named at full-back for Treviso.

Last season Munster finished top of the Pro12 table but were beaten by Scarlets in the final at Dublin's Aviva Stadium.

Treviso were 10th in the table, with five wins from their 22 matches.

Munster: A Conway, D Sweetnam, C Farrell, J Taute, A Wootton, T Bleyendaal (capt), D Williams; L O'Connor, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland; S O'Connor, T O'Donnell, J O'Donoghue.

Replacements: M Sherry, B Scott, C Parker, F Wycherley, R Copeland, J Hart, I Keatley, D Goggin.

Treviso: I McKinley, A Esposito, T Benvenuti, T Allan, E Gori, M Banks, T Tebaldi; W Douglas, S Negri, F Minto, M Lazzaroni, D Budd (capt), S Ferrari, L Bigi, F Zani.

Replacements: E Makelara, C Traore, M Riccioni, F Ruzza, A Steyn, G Bronzini, A Sgarbi, A Buondonno.