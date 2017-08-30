BBC Sport - Ulster flanker Jean Deysel 'never thought he would play Cheetahs again'
Deysel 'never thought he would play Cheetahs again'
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster flanker Jean Deysel tells BBC Sport NI that "he never thought he would play the Cheetahs again" as he prepares to face the South African Pro14 newcomers on Friday night at Kingspan Stadium.
Deysel, capped four times by the Springboks, joined Ulster from the Sharks, but had a spell on loan with Munster at the end of last season.
"They (the Cheetahs) were down and out in Super Rugby, they were actually kicked out of it, so they will want to make a mark and leave an impression in the competition," said Deysel.
