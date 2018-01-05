BBC Sport - Scrum V: Scarlets v Dragons
Scrum V: Scarlets v Dragons
Ross Harries presents live coverage of Scarlets v Dragons from Parc y Scarlets. Studio guests include former Wales internationals Jonathan Davies and Martyn Williams, and former Scarlets coach Phil Davies.
This is a live BBC Two Wales stream starting at 19:30 GMT
Available to UK users only.
