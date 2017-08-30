Guy Mercer: Bath flanker joins Ospreys for season on loan

Guy Mercer
Guy Mercer in action for Bath in the Aviva Premiership

Ospreys have signed Bath flanker Guy Mercer on loan for the 2017-18 season.

The 27-year-old has played 123 games since joining the Aviva Premiership team in 2011.

He has been signed in time for the start of the Pro14 season on Saturday, 2 September when Ospreys play Zebre at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea.

"This is great opportunity for Guy to get some regular rugby under his belt and we'd like to wish him all the best," said Bath coach Todd Blackadder.

