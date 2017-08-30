Steve Jones: Ex-Wales hooker appointed Bridgend Ravens forwards coach
Ex-Wales hooker Steve Jones has been appointed forwards coach at Welsh Premiership club Bridgend Ravens.
The 40-year-old made five appearances for Wales, and played 180 games for Newport Gwent Dragons.
Jones will work alongside head coach Mat Silva at the Brewery Field.
"Steve will bring a wealth of rugby knowledge to our environment. He has already begun to put his stamp on training and is someone who the players can respect," said Silva.