Steve Jones: Ex-Wales hooker appointed Bridgend Ravens forwards coach

Steve Jones in action for the Dragons
Steve Jones made his Wales debut against Japan in 2004

Ex-Wales hooker Steve Jones has been appointed forwards coach at Welsh Premiership club Bridgend Ravens.

The 40-year-old made five appearances for Wales, and played 180 games for Newport Gwent Dragons.

Jones will work alongside head coach Mat Silva at the Brewery Field.

"Steve will bring a wealth of rugby knowledge to our environment. He has already begun to put his stamp on training and is someone who the players can respect," said Silva.

