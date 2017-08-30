Nora Stapleton among Ireland women retirements after World Cup

Nora Stapleton reached 50 caps in Saturday's World Cup defeat by Wales

Nora Stapleton is one of a number of Ireland women's players to announce their retirement from international rugby following the World Cup.

Ailis Egan and Marie-Louise Reilly have also called time on their Ireland careers, while coach Tom Tierney stepped down from his post on Saturday.

Stapleton, 34, took to social media to announce her decision.

"Hard to say goodbye but Saturday's game wasn't just my 50th cap but also my final cap," she said.

"Thanks for the incredible support over the years," added the Donegal woman.

Stapleton made her debut against Italy in the 2010 Six Nations and made her final appearance for Ireland in their Women's Rugby World Cup game against Wales in Belfast on Saturday.

The fly-half was part of the Grand Slam-winning side in 2013 and claimed a second Six Nations medal two years later.

Stapleton was also a crucial ingredient in the Irish side that famously beat the All Blacks at the 2014 World Cup.

The World Cup did not represent the fairytale ending Ireland would have wanted as they suffered three straight defeats to finish eighth and will now have to qualify for the 2021 tournament.