George Lowe: Harlequins centre announces retirement

Harlequins centre George Lowe has been forced to retire from rugby on medical advice.

Lowe, who has battled neck and back injuries in recent seasons, scored 28 tries in 139 appearances for Quins.

The 27-year-old joined the Premiership club's academy in 2008 before making his debut against Wasps in 2009.

"George has been an absolutely fantastic servant to the club," director of rugby John Kingston told the club website.

"He will be sorely missed as a player and a person and I would like to extend on behalf of Harlequins our sincere gratitude to the service given over so many years."

Lowe was called up for England's tour of South Africa in 2012 but did not win a Test cap.