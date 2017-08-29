Owen Farrell: England fly-half signs new Saracens contract to 2022

Owen Farrell has scored 96 points for the Lions over two tours

England fly-half Owen Farrell has signed a new five-year contract with Saracens, keeping him with the European champions until 2022.

The 25-year-old, who has helped Sarries to three Premiership titles, has played 152 times for the club since 2008.

Farrell has 52 caps for England and four for the British & Irish Lions.

"Owen has developed into one of the leading players in world rugby," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall told the club website.

"He is one of our own, so for him to commit his long-term future to the club is huge news - we're delighted that he'll be extending his stay."

Farrell was named European player of the year in May, becoming the inaugural winner of the Anthony Foley Memorial Trophy.

He added: "It's an opportunity to hopefully grow with this group again for the next few years; to get better and improve on what we've already done."

Saracens begin their 2017-18 Premiership campaign at home to Northampton Saints on Saturday.