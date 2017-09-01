Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Bath Rugby

Leicester's Manu Tuilagi
Tuilagi has 26 England caps but has not started for the national side since 2014
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Welford Road Date: Sunday, 3 Sep Kick-off: 15:00 BST
Coverage: Full match commentary on BBC Radio Leicester and BBC Radio Bristol, live text commentary and score updates on the BBC Sport website

Fit-again Manu Tuilagi starts for Leicester, the England centre's first competitive match since January.

Tuilagi partners Matt Toomua in the midfield, while new signings George Ford, Jonny May, Nick Malouf, Dominic Ryan and Sione Kalamafoni all start.

Bath include British and Irish Lions trio Taulupe Faletau, Jonathan Joseph and Anthony Watson.

Tom Dunn makes his first league start since February, while former Tigers fly-half Freddie Burns is on the bench.

Bath's fellow new signings James Phillips and Anthony Perenise are also among the replacements.

Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor: "There's a good vibe in the group and fit bodies, which is important. The character of the group has never been in question and guys have genuinely put up their hands for selection.

"We're excited by the new players we've brought in and having guys like Manu, Matt Toomua and Logo Mulipola back in place is good for us too."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told BBC Radio Bristol: "We want to be fighting for silverware this year. That's what it is all about.

"Last year we came so close but we don't want to be one of those nearly teams. We want to go one better. The key for us will be that away form and consistency."

Leicester: Veainu; Malouf, Tuilagi, Toomua, May; George Ford, Ben Youngs; Genge, Tom Youngs (capt), Mulipola, Barrow, Kitchener, Ryan, O'Connor, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Thacker, Bateman, Cole, Williams, Hamilton, Harrison, Joe Ford, Tait.

Bath: Watson; Rokoduguni, Joseph, Clark, Banahan; Priestland, Cook; Obano, Dunn, Palma-Newport, Charteris, Stooke, Garvey (capt), Louw, Faletau.

Replacements: Walker, Auterac, Perenise, Phillips, Grant, Fotuali'i, Burns, Tapuai.

