Premiership: Wasps v Sale Sharks

Faf de Klerk arrived at Sale from Super Rugby side Lions this summer

Aviva Premiership Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Saturday 2 Sep Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

New signing Gaby Lovobalavu will start for last year's Premiership runners-up Wasps but Juan de Jongh and Marcus Watson are on the bench.

England lock Joe Launchbury is captain, while Nathan Hughes is also included following his international exploits.

Sale Sharks will give starting debuts to Josh Strauss, Faf de Klerk and Jono Ross following their summer moves, while Alex Tarus is on the bench.

Returning duo Marc Jones and Will Cliff are also named among the replacements.

Teams

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, Lovobalavu, Gopperth, Bassett; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley, Launchbury (c), Myall, Johnson, Rieder, Hughes

Replacements: Rowlands, Mullan, Moore, Symons, Willis, Simpson, De Jongh, Watson

Sale: Haley; Solomona, Addison, James, McGuigan; MacGinty, De Klerk; Harrison, Webber, Aulika, Evans, Beaumont, Ross, B Curry, Strauss

Replacements: Jones, Flynn, Tarus, Ostrikov, Ioane, T Curry, Cliff, Jennings