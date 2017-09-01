Premiership: Saracens v Northampton Saints

Alex Lozowski
Saracens have won their past three games against Northampton
Aviva Premiership
Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 2 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST
Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wales lock Dominic Day makes his first start for Saracens after signing from Melbourne Rebels in April.

Day is joined in the pack by Maro Itoje and George Kruis, who were part of the Lions side for the summer Test series with New Zealand.

Mitch Eadie will make his first competitive start for Northampton after signing from Bristol.

He lines up in a back row alongside Lewis Ludlam, who is also starting a Premiership match for the first time.

Teams

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Taylor, Barritt (capt), Earle; Lozowski, Wigglesworth; Barrington, Brits, Koch, Day, Kruis, Itoje, Burger, Wray.

Replacements: Spurling, Thompson-Stringer, Figallo, Isiekwe, Rhodes, Spencer, Bosch, Wyles.

Northampton: Tuala; Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, Collins; Mallinder, Groom; Waller, Hartley (capt), Brookes, Lawes, Day, Wood, Ludlam, Eadie.

Replacements: Haywood, Ma'afu, Hill, Ribbans, Gibson, Mitchell, Grayson, Pisi.

