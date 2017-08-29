BBC Sport - Pro14: Five great moments from the 2016-17 Pro12 season

Pro14: Five great moments from 2016-17

Yellow cards for ball boys, floodlight failure and winning performances.

BBC Scrum V picks out five memorable moments from last season's Pro12 ahead of the start of the Pro14 tournament on Friday.

You can watch live coverage of Cardiff Blues against Edinburgh from 19:30 BST on Friday on BBC Two Wales, BBC Alba and the BBC Sport website.

