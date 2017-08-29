BBC Sport - Anthony Watson and Ugo Monye's 100m sprint race

Anthony Watson and Ugo Monye's 100m face-off

After a war of words, Anthony Watson and Ugo Monye finally faced each other in a 100m sprint race.

On last season's Rugby Union Weekly, Ugo and Anthony compared their best times, with Ugo coming out on top.

It was time to put words into action, with the pair facing off in a sprint race, where there could only be one winner.

This clip is originally from Rugby Union Weekly on Monday 28 August 2017.

