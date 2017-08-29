BBC Sport - Pro14: Cheetahs will play 'expansive game' says coach Rory Duncan

Cheetahs will play 'expansive game' in Pro14

Cheetahs head coach Rory Duncan says fans of the Pro14 can expect to see his side play "an expansive game" as they prepare to begin their campaign against Ulster at Kingspan Stadium on Friday.

The South African side have been included, along with Southern Kings, in a new expanded format for the competition, which includes two Conferences.

"We believe in playing with ball in hand at a quick tempo, and playing an exciting brand of rugby. I don't think that is going to change," explained Duncan at the recent launch of the event.

Top videos

Video

Cheetahs will play 'expansive game' in Pro14

Video

How unlucky is this? Hope run out in unusual fashion

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Broad gets England's breakthrough wicket

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Dembele's Barca keepy-uppy nightmare

Video

Can Gary Cahill & David Luiz guess their team-mates' tweets

Video

British NFL star Watson proposes mid-game

Video

Pint-sized TMS: England take control

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Half-century for Moeen gives England hope

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is now a crisis for Arsenal - Keown

Video

Marcel & Jamie put sledging skills to the test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights, memes & funnies from 'an astonishing night'

  • From the section Boxing

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired