Ellis Jenkins: Blues flanker out with 'major' hamstring injury

Ellis Jenkins leaves the field against Exeter

Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Edinburgh Date: Friday, 1 September Venue: Cardiff Arms Park Kick-off: 19:35 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, & BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app

Cardiff Blues and Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins is potentially facing a lengthy absence because of a hamstring injury.

The 24-year-old will discover later this week the extent of the injury.

Blues are also without Wales and British and Irish Lions flanker Sam Warburton, leaving them with only Josh Navidi as a specialist open-side as Friday's season opener against Edinburgh in Cardiff approaches.

Blues boss Danny Wilson said: "He has quite a major hamstring (injury)."

Jenkins suffered the blow in their final pre-season warm-up, a 21-20 home win over Exeter on Friday, 25 August.

Wilson added: "It's a blow because I thought he was outstanding against Exeter. It is quite a nasty strain."

Warburton will not be rushed back

Jenkins started Wales' tour match against Samoa in the number seven jersey during the summer while Warburton and Justin Tipuric were with the Lions in New Zealand.

Wales Under-20s open-side James Botham is also an injury worry for Blues after he damaged an ankle playing for Cardiff RFC in the Welsh Premiership last weekend.

Warburton has not yet returned to training with Cardiff Blues after the Lions tour and Wilson says he will not be rushed back despite the injury worries.

"It doesn't change anything with regards to Sam," said Wilson.

"He will get what he needs from a pre-season point of view and if that means we are short then we are short.

"He will be back into training next Monday and he will be back playing three or four games in.

"We have to make sure we slowly and surely bring him back in and not rush him back."

Makeshift options as open-side cover

Wilson named Wales Sevens international Sion Bennett and hooker Kirby Myhill as makeshift options to cover Navidi in the number seven position, while versatile Wales back-rower Josh Turnbull is also fit again.

Wales outside-half Gareth Anscombe will miss the start of the season with a groin injury, but Steven Shingler is fit to face Edinburgh in the Pro14 opener at the Arms Park on Friday night.

Samoa centre Rey Lee Lo is back in training and in contention to face Edinburgh.