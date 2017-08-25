BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: England's Amber Reed says schedule is tough
Rugby World Cup Schedule 'pretty tough'
- From the section Rugby Union
England centre Amber Reed says the Women's Rugby World Cup schedule is 'pretty tough' as they prepare to face New Zealand in Saturday's final.
READ MORE: Women's Rugby World Cup: England name Megan Jones in final XV
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired