BBC Sport - Dan Mugford: Former Sale Sharks fly-half opens up on depression battle
Mugford opens up on depression battle
Former Sale Sharks fly-half Dan Mugford, now at Plymouth Albion, tells BBC Spotlight about his battle with depression, which culminated in a suicide attempt earlier this summer.
The 25-year-old joined Premiership side Sale in May 2016 but made just six top-flight appearances and was released from his contract at the end of last season.
Ex-Nottingham, Exeter and London Scottish player Mugford hopes he will help other sportsmen and women by speaking out.
