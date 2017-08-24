BBC Sport - London Irish: Premiership return excites Nick Kennedy and Topsy Ojo

Irish excited to be back at top table

London Irish are delighted to be back in English rugby union's top flight as they prepare for the start of the Premiership season.

The Exiles face Harlequins at Twickenham in the London Double Header on Saturday, 2 September following their promotion from the Championship in May.

BBC South Today caught up with director of rugby Nick Kennedy and club stalwart Topsy Ojo.

