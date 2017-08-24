Wales Sevens player Cross has Ospreys chance

Sam Cross has played for Ebbw Vale and Newport RFC

Wales and Great Britain sevens player Sam Cross has a chance to impress in rugby's 15-a-side version on Friday.

The 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist is on the bench in Ospreys' pre-season game at Leicester.

Cross is a forward in sevens and back-rower in the sport's full version.

Ospreys head coach Steve Tandy said: "We've been following Sam's development for some time now, identifying him as someone with potential to do well at the 15-man game."