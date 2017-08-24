BBC Sport - Ulster's Christian Lealiifano thought 'everything was over' after leukaemia diagnosis
Lealiifano thought 'everything was over' after leukaemia diagnosis
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ulster's new signing Christian Lealiifano says he "thought everything was over, not just his rugby career" after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.
The Australian international fly-half has signed for the Irish province on a five-year deal which will run until the end of the Champions Cup pool stages in January.
The 29-year-old will then return to the Brumbies for the start of the Super Rugby season.
Lealiifano has won 19 caps for the Wallabies and recently returned to action after recovering from leukaemia.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired