Ulster's new signing Christian Lealiifano says he "thought everything was over, not just his rugby career" after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

The Australian international fly-half has signed for the Irish province on a five-year deal which will run until the end of the Champions Cup pool stages in January.

The 29-year-old will then return to the Brumbies for the start of the Super Rugby season.

Lealiifano has won 19 caps for the Wallabies and recently returned to action after recovering from leukaemia.