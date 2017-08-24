Piers Francis: Northampton Saints fly-half set to miss start of Premiership season

Piers Francis
Piers Francis scored a try on his first start for England against Argentina in June

Northampton Saints fly-half Piers Francis is set to miss the start of the Premiership season because of injury.

Francis, 27, injured his jaw during Saints' 19-14 friendly win against Glasgow Warriors on 19 August.

Northampton begin their Premiership campaign against European champions Saracens at Twickenham on 2 September.

Francis was called up for England's tour of Argentina earlier this summer, where he made two appearances and scored one try.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired