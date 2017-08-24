Piers Francis: Northampton Saints fly-half set to miss start of Premiership season

Piers Francis scored a try on his first start for England against Argentina in June

Northampton Saints fly-half Piers Francis is set to miss the start of the Premiership season because of injury.

Francis, 27, injured his jaw during Saints' 19-14 friendly win against Glasgow Warriors on 19 August.

Northampton begin their Premiership campaign against European champions Saracens at Twickenham on 2 September.

Francis was called up for England's tour of Argentina earlier this summer, where he made two appearances and scored one try.