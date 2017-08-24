Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland keen to secure 2021 place

Paula Fitzpatrick scored a try against Australia but Ireland lost in the fifth place semi-final

Ireland take on Wales on Saturday needing a win to guarantee themselves an automatic place at the next Women's Rugby World Cup in 2021.

The tournament hosts aim to finish on a high after losing 36-24 to Australia in the match for fifth place.

Saturday's match in Belfast is a play-off for seventh and has World Cup qualification also on the line.

"We haven't performed in the tournament but we need to be at the World Cup," said Ireland flanker Paula Fitzpatrick.

"We will throw absolutely everything into it. That's the way we are built, and the way we train to play.

"We have spoken about leaving the jersey in a better place, and we have to leave it so the next generation coming through have a chance to play at a World Cup as well."

Going into the tournament, Ireland's target was to repeat their achievement of 2014 when they reached the semi-finals in France.

But they failed to make it to the last four after being beaten by the French who qualified as winners of Pool C.

Holders England face four-times winners New Zealand in Saturday's final at the Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.