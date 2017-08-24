Will Fraser: Saracens flanker forced to retire because of neck injury

Will Fraser
Doctors have told Will Fraser that he should retire from rugby

Saracens flanker Will Fraser has been forced to retire from playing because of a neck injury.

Fraser, 27, spent his entire career at Saracens, helping them win a domestic and European double in 2016.

"I have had a torrid time with injuries pretty much throughout my whole career, but especially in the last couple of years," he told the club website.

"Unfortunately, with this injury, I have had to listen to medical advice, which has been for me to stop playing."

Fraser added: "The decision was made for me, which is tough, but it's a decision that completely I understand and accept."

Fraser made his senior debut in 2010 and made a total of 83 appearances for Saracens, and was part of three Premiership-winning squads.

He will stay in a behind-the-scenes role, leading the The Saracens Way project - a programme designed to give people an insight into how the club's success has been achieved.

"As I take time to reflect I can look back on my career with no regrets," he insisted. "There's nothing more I think I could have done or anything else I wished I could have done.

"I've been so lucky to have experienced the dream of being a rugby player at a place that I love and with people who are incredibly special to me."

