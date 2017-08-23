Women's Rugby World Cup: England full-back Danielle Waterman out of final

Danielle Waterman
World cup final
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 26 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 live from 19:30 BST - 22:00 and text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

England full-back Danielle Waterman has been ruled out of the Women's Rugby World Cup final with concussion.

Defending champions England face New Zealand in Belfast on Sunday.

The 32-year-old, a World Cup winner in 2014, left the field in the first half of England's 20-3 semi-final victory over France on Tuesday for a head-injury assessment but did not return.

"Danielle has delivered outstanding performances throughout," said head coach Simon Middleton.

"It's disappointing to lose her for the final but we have a number of strong options available to us as we begin preparing."

Waterman, who made her Test debut in 2003 and has won 74 caps, has been one of England's most consistent performers in recent years.

She is the only England player to have started every match at the World Cup.

