New Zealand's Dane Coles returns to face Australia in Dunedin

Coles will make his 50th Test appearance when he starts against Australia

New Zealand's Dane Coles will play his first Test since November when he faces Australia in Saturday's Rugby Championship game.

The 30-year-old hooker, who was nominated for world player of the year in 2016, has suffered knee, calf and concussion injuries in recent months.

Coles' inclusion is the only change to the starting XV that beat the Wallabies 54-34 in Sydney last time out.

Jerome Kaino is still absent as he deals with personal issues.

On the replacements bench, lock Scott Barrett has been chosen ahead of Luke Romano with prop Kane Hames preferred to Wyatt Crockett.

New Zealand: Damian McKenzie, Ben Smith, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Dane Coles, Owen Franks, Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock, Liam Squire, Sam Cane, Kieran Read (captain)

Replacements: Codie Taylor, Kane Hames, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara,Lima Sopoaga, Anton Lienert-Brown