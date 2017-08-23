Worcester Warriors: Donncha O'Callaghan named new club captain at Sixways
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Former Ireland and Lions lock Donncha O'Callaghan has been appointed Worcester Warriors' club captain ahead of the new Premiership season.
The 38-year-old arrived at Sixways in 2015 when he joined from Munster.
"There is no doubt that other players in the squad look up to him. I am sure he will do a superb job," said Worcester director of rugby Gary Gold.
Warriors' former captain South African GJ van Velze, and centre Ryan Mills have been named vice-captains.
Worcester begin the new season away to Newcastle on Friday, 1 September.