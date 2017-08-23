Cory Hill: Wales second row named new Dragons captain for 2017-18

Cory Hill, second left, models the Dragons' new kit with (left to right) Hallam Amos, Gavin Henson and Ashton Hewitt

Wales lock Cory Hill is the Dragons' new captain for the 2017-18 season.

Hill was Wales' vice-captain on their summer tour victory against Tonga in June before being chosen as a replacement for the British and Irish Lions' trip to New Zealand.

The 25-year-old did not play for the Lions, but will succeed back-rower Lewis Evans as Dragons skipper.

"He [Hill] is the outstanding leader in the group," Dragons head coach Bernard Jackman told BBC Wales Sport.

"He has a similar mindset to me - he is honest, wants to get better quickly and is willing to put the hard work in.

"His experiences with high performance teams like Wales and the Lions have just reinforced the habits he has naturally.

"He is just no-nonsense and if you look at Valleys rugby it has always been based around that.

"The abrasiveness style of play and character and we have gone away from that. We need to get that back."