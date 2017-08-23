Dan Biggar: Ospreys fly-half not affected by Northampton link, says Steve Tandy

Fly-half Dan Biggar came through the Swansea and Ospreys youth system and has won 55 Wales caps

Ospreys fly-half Dan Biggar will not be affected by speculation linking him with a move to Northampton Saints, according to his coach Steve Tandy.

The 27-year-old's national dual contract with the Welsh Rugby Union and Ospreys expires in 2018.

Tandy wants Biggar to stay but admits they could struggle to match offers.

"Comparing Welsh regions to English and French teams, sometimes you can't compete with some of their valuations," Tandy told BBC Wales Sport.

Tandy added: "I haven't really spoken much to him about it.

"He is just focusing on getting the rugby right for the Ospreys. On the rugby front it is as it is."

Biggar's dual contract includes an option to extend his stay at the Liberty Stadium for an additional season.

But Northampton have been linked with a move for the British and Irish Lion, which would see him move to Franklin's Gardens in the summer of 2018.

Fly-half Dan Biggar missed out on a Test spot for the 2017 Lions but was a midweek mainstay

Asked if such speculation would affect Biggar, Tandy said: "No. I have never met anyone who can compartmentalise so much. He is pretty unique in that.

"You can have a couple of bust-ups with him along the way but you can have it out, walk out on the grass and he is just focused on the rugby.

"That's the really pleasing thing about Biggs. There is no better guy for that, and he's really focused when he's on the paddock."

If Biggar was to join Northampton, the move could affect his Wales future.

The WRU's senior player selection policy (SPSP) means only three players who play outside Wales can be picked.

Also known as 'Gatland's Law' in reference to Wales head coach Warren Gatland, the policy is aimed at ensuring more players play their domestic rugby in Wales.

Tandy says he would like Biggar to extend his stay at the Liberty Stadium.

"Yes, obviously he is a world-class player and he had a good Lions tour," he added.