Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau says Wales can take confidence from the British and Irish Lions' second Test victory in New Zealand ahead of their autumn game against the All Blacks.
Wales play New Zealand as part of a four-Test autumn series in which they also take on Australia, Georgia and South Africa.
Seven Welsh players were involved in the thrilling Lions win in Wellington in which Bath's Faletau scored a try.
