BBC Sport - Women's Rugby World Cup: Ireland coach Tom Tierney laments 'long day' against Australia
Tierney laments 'very long day' for Ireland
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland coach Tom Tierney says Australia gave Ireland "a very long day" as they beat the tournament hosts 36-24 in Tuesday's fifth place semi-final at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.
Australia ran in five tries to Ireland's three and will now face Canada or Wales in the battle for fifth spot on Saturday.
Ireland need to win their seventh-place play-off against the losers of the Wales-Canada contest to ensure automatic qualification for the next World Cup in four years' time.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired