Champions Cup: Ulster to host Wasps in European opener

Ulster's Jean Deysel in action against Wasps in a pre-season friendly last week

Ulster will host Premiership side Wasps in the first match of their European Champions Cup Pool A campaign at Kingspan Stadium on Friday 13 October.

Les Kiss's men will then face Top 14 outfit La Rochelle in France on Sunday 22 October, followed by a home game with Harlequins on Friday 15 December.

Their final fixtures of the campaign will be at home to La Rochelle and away to Wasps in mid-January.

Leinster start at home to Montpellier while Munster begin away to Castres.

Ulster lost 26-15 to Wasps in a pre-season friendly in Belfast last week but their opening Champions Cup encounter promises to be a much more competitive affair with both sides boasting a host of international players.

Wasps finished top of the Premiership standings last season, while Ulster failed to make the semi-final play-offs in the Pro12.

La Rochelle led the Top 14 at the end of the regular season, while Harlequins finished sixth in the English Premiership.

Ulster have not reached the quarter-finals of Europe's premier club competition since 2014, when they lost at home to Saracens at the last eight stage.