Women's Rugby World Cup: England's Thompson fit to play in semi-final v France

Lydia Thompson will start on the wing for England in their Rugby World Cup semi-final with France on Tuesday, after recovering from a knee injury that saw her miss the win over the USA in the final pool match.

England's most-capped player, prop Rochelle Clark, will start from the bench with Harlequin Vickii Cornborough given the starting loose-head shirt.

After rotating his squad throughout the pool stage, this is the strongest England team named by head coach Simon Middleton in the tournament.

Captain and number eight Sarah Hunter, who will win her 96th cap, is joined in the back row by Alex Matthews and Marlie Packer.

After impressing against the USA, Abbie Scott will start in the second row alongside Tamara Taylor.

The backs see Katy Mclean and Rachael Burford play at fly-half and inside centre respectively, while full-back Danielle Waterman is the only England player to start every match of the World Cup.

England team to face France: Danielle Waterman (Bristol); Lydia Thompson (Worcester Valkyries), Emily Scarratt (Lichfield), Rachael Burford (Harlequins Ladies), Kay Wilson (Richmond); Katy Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Natasha Hunt (Lichfield); Vickii Cornborough (Harlequins Ladies), Amy Cokayne (Lichfield), Sarah Bern (Bristol), Abbie Scott (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Tamara Taylor (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Alex Matthews (Richmond), Marlie Packer (Bristol), Sarah Hunter (Bristol, captain)

Replacements: 16. Vicky Fleetwood (Saracens), Rochelle Clark (Worcester Valkyries), Justine Lucas (Lichfield), Harriet Millar-Mills (Lichfield), Izzy Noel-Smith (Bristol), La Toya Mason (Darlington Mowden Park Sharks), Amber Reed (Bristol), Megan Jones (Bristol)