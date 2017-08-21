Anthony Perenise: Samoa prop rejoins Bath from Bristol

Anthony Perenise scored one try during his spell with Bristol

Bath have re-signed tighthead prop Anthony Perenise from Bristol for the 2017-18 Premiership season.

The 34-year-old Samoa international made 85 appearances in his first spell at the Rec from 2011 to 2014.

"He has shown throughout his career his quality in the set-piece, as well as his formidable presence and ball-carrying ability around the park," said Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder.

"I've no doubt he will prove a huge asset over the coming season."

Perenise played 52 games for Bristol, eight of them last term as they were relegated back to the Championship.

"At this stage of Anthony's career, it's a great opportunity for him to play in the Premiership with Bath, where he still lives," Bristol head coach Pat Lam told the club website.

Bath start the new Premiership campaign with a trip to Leicester on 3 September.